East Hill-Chakkorathukulam road reconstruction work moving at a snail’s pace

A year after its commissioning, the reconstruction work of the East Hill-Chakkorathukulam Road is moving at a snail’s pace. The road named after Manjunatha Rao, the first Mayor of Kozhikode, is being reconstructed under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RBKI). Serving as the shortest link between Karaparamba, Kunduparamba, Edakkad and Nadakkavu regions, the road is heavily used, especially with institutions such as Government Engineering College, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Government Physical Education College, and two museums located nearby. Motorists often prefer this route over Kannur Road due to its less congested traffic, even during peak hours.

The ₹4-crore project is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contractors Cooperative Society, using Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete (BMBC) methods for greater durability. Currently, however, the road remains in poor condition, with the bitumen yet to be applied. The construction of drainage on one side has been completed, and the water pipelines underneath have been realigned. A few electric poles have also been moved.

“The surface is so uneven that riding on the road is a strenuous task. I have no other option though,” said Haneefa M., who runs a small tea stall along the route. However, the authorities claimed that the delay was inevitable, given the involvement of multiple departments in the process. “The Kerala Water Authority had to realign the pipelines. The tender process alone for this work took months. Various similar factors and unprecedented works might have delayed the project,” said P.C. Rajan, Public Works Standing Committee chairman of the Kozhikode Corporation.

The Chakkorathukulam-Engineering College stretch has been opened to traffic, though the bitumen has yet to be laid. However, work on the stretch from the Engineering College to East Hill is ongoing, and traffic remains restricted. Sources at the Corporation office said that it may take around two more months for the road to be fully motorable.

