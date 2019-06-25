East Fort junction to be safer for pedestrians

The pedestrian underpass, to ensure safety of those crossing the roads at the busy, accident-prone East Fort junction, finally seems to be taking shape. On Monday, the city Corporation Mayor chaired a meeting of various departments to discuss the project. AN initial design for the project was presented at the meeting.

As per this initial plan, the subway will be located at a depth of 1.2 metres below the existing road level, stretching from the East Fort bus stand to Chala market and passing underneath the Gandhi Park.

Five entry points

The subway will have five entry points – from the KSRTC bus stand near the Fort, inside the Gandhi Park, near the Government Central School Attakulangara, near Chala market and near the city bus depot, for those coming from the Putharikkandam side.

The Corporation has proposed street vending zones along both sides of the underpass, along the models followed in other major cities.

The whole underpass will be executed under the city Corporation’s Smart City project. The cost and timeline of the work are yet to be decided.

The meeting on Monday was convened ahead of the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the underpass. Officials of the Public Works Department, Kerala Water Authority and Kerala State Electricity Board were present to provide inputs on the technical aspects of the work.

One of the suggestions was regarding the alignment of the underpass, to match the existing walk way through the centre of the Gandhi park. As per the initial plan, the pedestrian underpass is located towards a side of Gandhi Park.

According to Corporation official, the plan for the foot overbridge at East Fort will go ahead, despite the underpass plan.

CSR

It will not cost the Corporation any money, as the entire cost of the project and the maintenance cost is being borne by Sun Infrastructure as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, with the company being allowed to use the space for advertisement. The model is such that it can be dismantled in a few days, after the construction of the underpass.