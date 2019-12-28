Ease traffic congestion in Munnar town: MLA

S.Rajendran, MLA, has demanded that immediate measures be taken to ease the traffic congestion in Munnar.
Speaking at the Distinct Development Council (DDC) meeting at the collectorate on Saturday, he said that during the Christmas season, a large number of tourists reach Munnar and long queues of vehicles are seen on the Munnar stretch of the main road. Though the Gap Road was temporally opened, it did not help in easing the traffic.
He said that vehicles illegally park at Munnar town leading to traffic congestion.
The meeting decided to seek the help of volunteers to ease the traffic congestion in the town. The deputy director of education said that measures had been initiated to ensure safety of educational buildings in the district. A team of officials visited all the schools.
