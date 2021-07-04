Ease of living survey among 1.3 lakh deprived families in Kollam from today

KOLLAM

04 July 2021 21:36 IST

Bid to assess improvement in living standard since Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011

The Department of Rural Development will conduct ease of living survey among 1.3 lakh deprived families in the district to assess the improvement in their standard of living.

The survey that starts from Monday will be targeting those families that were marked as deprived in the Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011.

“The survey is being conducted as a joint effort of the Departments of Rural Development and Economics & Statistics. Also, Panchayat Department and Kudumbashree will play key roles in the survey,” said T.K. Sayooja, project director.

While village extension officers will be in charge of data collection, statistical investigators will upload the data in the EOL survey app after panchayat secretaries authenticate it. Considering the pandemic situation, data collection will be done following the COVID-19 protocol with minimal house visits.

Via phone calls

Data will be collected through phone calls, messages and secondary sources with the support of Kudumbashree and ASHA workers, rapid response team members, and local body representatives.

“The data collection is expected to be completed by July 20 and the uploading by July 25. This is a challenging situation since this survey was conducted in other States over a period of 12 months,” said Ms. Sayooja.