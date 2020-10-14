Ease norms for Sabarimala pilgrims: NSS

KOTTAYAM

14 October 2020 19:30 IST

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has sought to ease some of the restrictions for those visiting the Sabarimala temple during the upcoming annual pilgrim season.

In a statement here on Wednesday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair urged the authorities concerned that the worship rights of pilgrims should not be treated as a source of income alone. The pilgrimage to Sabarimala was intended to help each pilgrim blend with Lord Ayyappa and hence the regulations should match the spirit of the pilgrimage.

“Each pilgrim should be given the opportunity to take a holy dip in the Pampa and carry out the `neyyabhishekam' after offering a darshan at Sabarimala. Any restrictions without taking these into account do not match the existing traditions and customs,'' the statement said.

The other demands raised by the community organisation included permission to lay `viri' at the sannidhanam in line with the COVID-19 protocol and relaxing the ban on assembly of five or more persons for the pilgrims in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

It further pointed out that the instruction to wear face masks while taking up the trek from Pampa might cause severe health problems to the pilgrims.