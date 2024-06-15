Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 felt in Kerala's Thrissur

A mild earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on Richter Scale struck parts of Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala on Saturday, June 15, 2024, official sources said.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded in the region at 8.15 a.m.

Thrissur district authorities told PTI that the tremors were felt for four seconds. However, there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

NCS, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the earthquake's epicentre was at latitude 10.55 N and longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of 7 km.

Meanwhile, officials said tremors were felt at Kunnamkulam, Erumappetti and Pazhanji regions and parts of Palakkad district.

Officials of the State Geology department and others have gone to the regions to study the incident further.