GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 felt in Kerala's Thrissur

Authorities say tremors were felt for four seconds; no immediate reports of damage

Updated - June 15, 2024 11:03 am IST

Published - June 15, 2024 10:49 am IST - Thrissur

PTI
A screenshot of Google Maps showing the areas in and around Thrissur, Kerala.

A screenshot of Google Maps showing the areas in and around Thrissur, Kerala.

A mild earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on Richter Scale struck parts of Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala on Saturday, June 15, 2024, official sources said.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded in the region at 8.15 a.m.

Thrissur district authorities told PTI that the tremors were felt for four seconds. However, there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

NCS, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the earthquake's epicentre was at latitude 10.55 N and longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of 7 km.

Meanwhile, officials said tremors were felt at Kunnamkulam, Erumappetti and Pazhanji regions and parts of Palakkad district.

Officials of the State Geology department and others have gone to the regions to study the incident further.

Related Topics

earthquake / Thrissur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.