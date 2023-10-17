Early warning systems, flood-resistant infrastructure, land use planning required in Kerala, says CWRDM report

October 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Installation of early warning systems, construction of infrastructure that can resist overflow of water, and proper land use planning are needed to reduce the impact of seasonal floods in Kerala, says the Kozhikode-based Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM).

This is part of ‘Rivers and rain 2022: Assessing Kerala’s water sustainability, a status report’ published by the CWRDM recently. K. Naveena, T.M. Sharannya, M.C. Raicy, T.K. Drissia, U. Surendran, and Manoj P. Samuel are part of the team that prepared the report.

The agency says in the report that managing water resources in the State is a critical and challenging task because of its complex hydrology and high rainfall variability. Kerala faces various water-related issues, including floods during the monsoon, and water scarcity during the summer. Effective water resources management requires a holistic approach that considers conservation, distribution, and sustainability, says the report.

The CWDRM suggests implementation of integrated water resources management principles as it will involve coordination between surface water, ground water and ecosystems to ensure sustainable and equitable use. Afforestation, soil conservation, and the creation of check dams have been mooted to ensure priority for watershed-based management. This is expected to prevent soil erosion, improve water quality, and recharge groundwater. To combat drought, the agency proposes water-efficient agricultural practices, use of drought-resistant crops, and implementation of steps such as micro-irrigation to save water.

The report also seeks promotion of rainwater-harvesting techniques at the household and community levels. Rainwater can be stored in tanks and used for various non-potable purposes like irrigation, flushing toilets, and washing. Adoption of recharge methods like rainwater percolation pits and artificial recharge structures and strict implementation of groundwater regulations are also the need of the hour.

To ensure the safety of drinking water and protection of aquatic ecosystems, continuous monitoring of water quality in rivers, lakes and groundwater resources is required. Local communities should be involved in water management as they have valuable knowledge about local water sources and can contribute to conservation efforts, says the report.

The CWRDM also calls for developing strategies to tackle the impacts of climate change, including increased rainfall variability and sea-level rise, by integrating climate resilient water infrastructure into planning. As part of this, investment in research and development should be strengthened to identify innovative technologies and practices for sustainable water management, including desalination, waste water treatment, and water recycling. A robust data collection and management system should be put in place to monitor water resources and make informed decisions based on accurate data.