Early warning system crucial for mitigating natural disasters: Vijayanand

Former Kerala Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand has stressed the critical need for a regional disaster warning system that actively involves community participation to effectively mitigate the impacts of recurrent natural disasters in the Western Ghats.

Inaugurating a seminar titled ‘Wayanad after Mundakkai: lessons and strategies’, organised jointly by the Hume Center for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, and the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation at Puthoorvayal, Mr. Vijayanand advocated for robust agro-ecological land use planning framework in the region. He underscored the importance of assessing the carrying capacity for mining and tourism while fostering environmental literacy among the populace.

Addressing the seminar, Abhilash, climate scientist at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), attributed the recent increase in mudslides and landslides in the Western Ghats to altered rainfall distribution and intensity patterns. Dr. Abhilash said such risks could be effectively mitigated through the implementation of scientific land-use strategies on slopes and local weather pattern monitoring.

Jayaraman, senior researcher at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, highlighted the multifactorial nature of landslide prediction. He called for an analytical approach to assess the rainfall endurance of various terrains under constant conditions, facilitating early risk assessments for potential landslides. Dr. Jayaraman also pointed out the necessity of judiciously selecting rehabilitation sites for the survivors of Mundakkai, taking into account both human and ecological factors to ensure safe, effective, and sustainable resettlement solutions.

T.V. Sajeev, Principal Scientist at the Kerala Forest Research Institute, said many forests in the disaster-stricken areas were not primary forests but secondary growths resulting from historical deforestation. Dr. Sajeev said the degradation of such ecosystems could be a significant factor contributing to recent disasters. He stressed the imperative of merging indigenous climate knowledge with scientific insights to devise improved adaptation strategies amidst the ongoing natural disasters affecting the State.