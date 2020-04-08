Early intervention helps medical team fight COVID-19 in Kannur

Though four more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kannur on Wednesday, the district administration and the Health Department have something to cheer about. Their efforts to combat the disease have reaped results as 26 COVID-19 patients have completely recovered and returned home after treatment.

District Collector T.V. Subhash, who convened a review meeting on Wednesday, congratulated all health workers and officials for the achievement.

District Nodal Officer Dr. N. Abhilash told The Hindu that early intervention helped the medical team identify patients. Many who were tested positive were in the early stage of the disease and did not have a severe condition, he said.

“Since most of the 26 patients were in the age group of 30 to 40 years, they recovered fast,” he said adding that all the patients contracted the disease from abroad.

The district has reported 60 positive cases including the four cases tested positive on Wednesday. There are 9,403 people under observation, which include 9,311 in home quarantine.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, six patients have been completely recovered so far. Those who went home after treatment were also in the age group between 20 and 40 years, said health officials.

With one more testing positive on Wednesday, the district reported 152 COVID-19 cases.

District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj said many patients did not reach hospitals in the early stage of the disease.

In Thrissur

One more COVID-19 case was reported in Thrissur district on Wednesday. The patient is a relative of a person who was tested positive earlier. There are 15,716 persons under observation in the district.

In Wayanad

Two persons who tested positive for COVID-19 and remained in isolation at the District Hospital, Mananthavady in Wayanad district, were discharged after recovering from the disease on Wednesday .

According to the hospital administration, Alikutty, 50, of Kokkottil at Thondarnadu, who returned from Abu Dhabi, and Abdul Razak, 56, of Mukkil Valappil at Kambalakkad, who returned from Dubai were discharged on Monday.

They have been advised to remain in home quarantine for 28 days.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla visited the hospital on the day when the two persons were sent home. Ms. Abdulla said that it was a proud moment for Wayanad district and the recovery was made possible owing to the sincere and tireless efforts of the physicians, nurses, and other staff members of the hospital.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka lauded the medical team of the hospital for its dedication and teamwork.

A 28-year-old patient from Muppainad grama panchayat in the district who returned from Dubai, was still in the hospital and his condition was improving, Dr. Renuka said. As many as 12,102 persons were under observation in the district, Dr. Renuka said.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, and District Panchayat President K.B. Naseema also were present and extended warm wishes and a bunch of ‘kanikkonna’ flowers.