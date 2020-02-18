E3 English to improve students’ language skills

The government has issued orders giving its nod for E3 (E-Cube) English, a project to improve English skills of students from Classes 1 to 8.

E3 (Enjoy, Enhance, and Enrich) English will not only help students’ command of the language but also make learning more fun.

Following an improvement in technical facilities in schools with the implementation of the Hi-Tech School and Hi-Tech Lab projects as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission and setting up of the Samagra digital resource portal to aid with academic improvements, E3 English aims at making further use of these facilities to improve students’ English fluency.

E3 English will have three components. The first is Samagra e-library, which is a digital library of international quality English books on the Samagra portal. Digital copies of books that children can enjoy and improve their language will be made available in this library.

Next is e-language lab, which will have language lab software that will provide opportunities for students to hear English, talk, read, and write depending on their learning capability.

The third component is e-broadcast. It will include programmes on KITE Victers channel that will help students learn how to use English in practical situations through interactive mode.

Monitoring

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will monitor the technical aspects of the programme, while the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will take care of the academic aspects and their monitoring. Pratham Books and mGuru will also be utilised.

The project will be launched this academic year. Training for teachers will be held during the summer vacation. Once the academic session gets under way, the Director of General Education will monitor if teachers use it effectively in classrooms.

Agencies such as the Samagra Shiksha Kerala, State Institute of Educational Management and Training, and State Institute of Educational Technology will use E3 English in all their English training programmes.