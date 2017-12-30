e-VIP to be extended to other districts

A paperless digital work flow for speedy and hassle-free submission of police verification report (PVR) for passports is on the anvil in the State.

A mobile application, e-VIP (Electronic Verification of Indian Passport) developed by civil police officers Sreerag and Binu Gopinath of Thrissur and found successful during introduction on a pilot basis in Malappuram district will be rolled out by the Kerala Police.

From the initial seven stations, the app is now being used in all police stations in Malappuram district. In November, 99.94 per cent of PVR of 18,762 applicants were completed in less than 21 days using e-VIP. Tablets have also been given to the police.

With the introduction of e-VIP, the Personal Particulars Form of the applicant from the passport office will be sent to the District Crime Records Bureau through the web application for crime verification. After the crime verification, the files will be digitally despatched by the District Special Branch to the field verification officers (PVO) in police station through the mobile app.

The designated PVO will be able to process the application through the mobile app installed on their Android mobile or tablet. The PVO will reach the house of the applicant and verify the veracity of documents submitted by the applicant. The captured signature of the applicant will be integrated into the application form by the PVO.

After completing the verification process, the PVO will return the PVR to the District Special Branch along with his digital signature by using the e-VIP. The soft copies of the PVR can be downloaded from the app and uploaded into the web portal of the Ministry of External Affairs with digital signature of the District Police Chief or authorised officer.

“Our intention is to expedite the police verification process and to make it hassle-free. As the use of the app in Malappuram is found to be successful, we are planning to extend it to all the 500-odd police stations,” State Police Chief Loknath Behra said.

“The police verification process is going to be faster and efficient. While at present, it takes on an average 20 days to complete the PVR, the app will reduce it to five to seven days,” said Ashiqe Karattil, Regional Passport Officer, Thiruvananthapuram.

The public can view the status of the application by typing the 15 digit file number in the online portal. They can also download the app and convey remarks to the District Police Chief. Free SMS service is also available.