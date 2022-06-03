’e-TR-5’ roll-out begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Kerala has launched the electronic TR-5 (e-TR-5) system for making payments in government offices from June 1. e-TR-5 will run parallel with the existing physical mechanism till June 15 in government offices up to the taluk level and till June 30 in offices above it. It will fully replace the paper TR-5 form in government offices from July 1. The e-TR-5 facility operates through a special module created in the e-treasury system for enabling electronic payments.

Only those government employees registered in SPARK can accept payments made via e-TR-5. The Treasuries department has provided training to master trainers of other government departments ahead of the roll-out. The new system will usher in more transparency in transanctions, the government said.