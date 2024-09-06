E. Sreedharan moves Kerala HC against alignment of bridge across the Bharathapuzha

Technocrat E. Sreedharan has moved the Kerala High Court challenging the proposed alignment of a bridge across the Bharathapuzha connecting Thirunavaya in the north with Thavanur in the south.

Mr. Sreedharan contended that the decision to proceed with the construction of the bridge connecting Thirunavaya and Thavanur by following a non-conventional skew alignment would destroy the memorial of K. Kelappan and other historical structures and violate the sanctity of the Trinity temples situated on the banks of the Bharathapuzha. He argued that the proposal was taken forward by ignoring an alternative and feasible proposal, which would save the State exchequer a considerable amount.

The court sought the views of the State government and posted the case for September 12.