e-Sanjeevani tele-medicine service reaches over a lakh in Kerala

November 24, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department’s e-Sanjeevani tele-medicine platform, through a hub-and-spoke model, has rendered doctor-to-doctor services to over a lakh people so far, said a statement issued by the department here on Thursday.

Through the facility, people have been able to access super-speciality care from nearby government hospitals without travelling to medical college hospitals.

A State-level committee headed by the Principal Secretary (Health) and district committees headed by the respective District Collectors are streamlining and coordinating these services. In districts where there are no medical college hospitals, the services of super-specialists from the private sector are roped in.

District and general hospitals will provide speciality care services, and the medical college hospitals will provide super-speciality care. While these will act as the “hubs,” the family and urban health centres will act as the “spokes.”

Doctors in family/urban health centres can refer the patients for speciality/super-speciality care as may be required and connect to the doctor sin the hub hospitals through the doctor-to-doctor facility of e-Sanjeevani

e-Sanjeevani has conducted over 4.88 lakh consultations through its outpatient (OP) clinics so far, wherein patients can speak to their doctors on a video call, get medicines or lab investigations prescribed. The services can be accessed through the esanjeevaniopd.in/kerala portal or through the e-Sanjeevani app. For details, contact DISHA – 104/1056.

The Health department maintained that overcrowding in hospitals can be avoided if more people made use of the e-Sanjeevani facility for OP consultations.