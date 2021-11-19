Kerala

e-Sanjeevani, Karunya schemes bag awards

Two initiatives of the State Government, e-Sanjeevani telemedicine system and Karunya Benevolent Fund, have received accolades at the Governance Now fourth digital transformation awards ceremony, an official release issued by the office of the Health Minister said here.

e-Sanjeevani was credited for delivering health-care services to people on the tele-medicine platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health insurance

The other award was for linking the Karunya Benevolent Fund with Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP) health insurance scheme on its transaction management system

Through 47 specialty outpatient clinics, e-Sanjeevani, provided tele-medical consultations to 2.9 lakh people during the pandemic, ensuring that access to health-care services was not denied to people

10,000 benefit

By linking KBF to KASP, KBF beneficiaries were ensured treatment from all empanelled hospitals under the State Health Agency under the KASP scheme.

Through this integration, 10,000 KBF beneficiaries were provided assistance to the tune of ₹64 crore under KASP, the statement said.


