E-samrudha project will be expanded, says Chinchurani

Cattle feed to be produced in State to arrest price rise

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Milk Co-operatives J. Chinchurani has said that the e-samrudha project of the Animal Husbandry department would be expanded across the State.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Ms. Chinchurani said the project, a radio frequency identification (RFID)-based system for facilitating livestock traceability, e-veterinary health record, and service delivery, would help improve the quality of dairying in the State.

The rising prices of cattle feed will be arrested by producing them in the State with the assistance of Milma and Kerala Feeds, instead of depending on neighbouring States, the Minister said.

Tele-medicine units will be launched and veterinary ambulances will be rolled out in all districts. The Minister inaugurated the fourth ‘Kidari Park’ (young cow park) at Anappara near Pulpally and facilitation and information counter of the Vellamunda milk cooperative at Alancherry in Wayanad.