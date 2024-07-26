GIFT a SubscriptionGift
e-PoS at sub-registrar offices

Published - July 26, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Registration Kadannappally Ramachandran has directed that any small amount in sub-registrar offices should be payable through e-PoS (electronic point of sale) and biometric system should be implemented to take fingerprint impressions.

The decision was taken at a department-level review meeting that was chaired by the Minister on Friday. The department’s projects for this year and 100-day programmes were reviewed at the meeting.

As part of the 100-day programmes, complete e-stamping for registration procedures from August 1, facility for Aadhaar copy to be made available online in sub-registrar offices in Kannur, and inauguration of sub-registrar offices after completion of construction at Uduma, Chirayinkeezhu, Mala, Malayinkeezhu, Pulinkunnu, and Varkala will be done.

The Minister gave strict instructions for sub-registrar offices that had not shifted despite completion of construction to do so immediately. Registration Inspector General Sreedhanya Suresh was present at the meeting.

