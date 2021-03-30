E P Jayarajan decides to end electoral politics

Industries and Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan said that he has decided to put an end to electoral politics.

Even if the party requests him he is not willing to contest anymore in the elections, he said while addressing a press conference to announce the electroal manifesto at Kannur press club on Tuesday.

“I am getting older and down with the disease. Unlike before I am unable to work in elections and public service activities due to the declining health,” he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said the party has decided that those who have completed two terms should not contest. His term is over and now that he is aged and tired he will no longer contest any election, he said.

The CPI(M) leader said that he would convince the party of his stance.

When asked that Chief Minister, who is much aged than him, he replied, that Pinarayi Vijayan is a great man with special power, energy and ability.

“ If I could get close to him, I would be a fortunate person. But I can’t and don’t have his determination or observation about the matters,” he added.