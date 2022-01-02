e-office system opened

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 January 2022 00:12 IST

The implementation of the e-office system in all offices of the Public Works Department will make the offices free from corruption and ensure transparency, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A.Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the e-office system at the PWD’s office at PMG Junction here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the estimates and bills are currently being provided through the Price software. The implementation of the e-office system will lead to a fully digitised handling of files. The network connects 12 circle offices and 68 division offices through the Kerala State Wide Area Network (KSWAN) and 206 sub division offices and 430 section offices through VPN networks.

The system will enable the tracing of file movement and also the time taken at each level in taking action on files. The files can move seamlessly between the various offices, reducing the time taken in decision-making.

Department Secretary Anand Singh said that the public works is the first department to implement an e-office system till the lowest level.