e-office project completed in Wayanad

₹60 lakh project connects all revenue offices and is the first district in the country to do so

Wayanad has become the first district in the country to complete the e-office project in all revenue offices in the district.

The achievement has been made by the district administration after connecting all revenue offices, including the collectorate, sub-collector office, three taluk offices, and 49 village offices through e-office software, Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha said.

A sum of ₹60 lakh has been spent on the project so far, Ms. Geetha added. Internet connectivity was the major hurdle to bringing the village offices functioning in remote areas under the project. However, it was tackled by using the Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology provided by BSNL, she said.

E-office is a web application that enables the government to automate the entire workflow of Government departments. Now the people will get the information on the status and movement of their files relating to the Revenue Department at a single click after entering their file number, Ms. Geetha said adding that people could use the portal https://eoffice.kerala.gov.in for the purpose.

A similar e office programme has been set up at the Secretariat.

As all the files would be in digital format, loss of file or manipulation will not be possible in the future.

The project was launched in the district in 2015 and it was executed successfully at the collectorate and sub-collector office in 2017.

Though the District E-Governance Society decided to execute the project in taluk and village offices in 2018, the execution was delayed owing to natural calamities, she added. As many as 1,03,932 files were transferred through the e-office system so far, including 25,410 files till November 30 this year.

The execution of the programme helped the Revenue officials to move the files without any delay even during the lockdown period by following the work at home policy.

Apart from the Revenue Department, office of the district Civil supplies, Agriculture, Labour, and Industry department offices in district level are also be functioning by using the system, Ms. Geetha said.