December 07, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, inaugurated the distribution of e-office equipment to six village offices in the Vattiyurkavu constituency on Wednesday. With this, Vattiyurkavu became the first constituency to have e-office facilities in all its village offices, said a press release from the MLA’s office. The e-office facility will be available at the Kowdiar, Peroorkada, Kudappanakkunnu, Pattom, Vattiyurkavu and Sasthamangalam village offices.