E-mobility global conference and expo in Kerala capital from Thursday

January 18, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a three-day international conference and expo on e-mobility and alternative fuel – titled Evolve-2023 – here on Thursday. The expo is organised with the objective of enhancing electric vehicle penetration in the State along with exploring cleaner fuel alternatives with a targeted electric vehicle penetration of one million by 2025.

The expo will act as a platform for policymakers across the country, industry pioneers, and academic experts to come together to explore and exchange ideas for facilitating the shift from fossil fuel to cleaner and more efficient futuristic alternatives. National and international delegates will participate in various sessions on different technologies and present papers on a host of topics, said Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Wednesday.

Discussions on topics such as running public transport through green fuels; alternative fuel approach in maritime, freight and other multi-mode transport; hydrogen fuel for green mobility; and building resilient infrastructure for e-mobility will be held on Friday.

On Saturday, the topics for discussion include exploring innovative financing and funding to enable the green fuel transition; alternative fuels such as methanol, ethanol, biofuel, biogas and natural gas for transportation; regulatory architecture to foster the transition. Open discussions will also be held.

The vehicle expo will be held at Thycaud Police Ground. Entry is free.