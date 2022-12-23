E-mobility: EMC kicks off debate on ‘Right to Charge’ in Kerala

December 23, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the number of electric vehicles (EV) on roads in the State increasing, the demand for EV charging infrastructure too has gone up. Now, the Energy Management Centre, Kerala (EMC), the Power department organisation which acts as the nodal agency for the ‘Go Electric’ campaign, has kicked off a debate on the concept of ‘Right to Charge.’

Through the initiative, EMC seeks to guarantee e-vehicle owners easy and rightful access to charging infrastructure. The agency is exploring the possibility of framing suitable guidelines and incorporating standards for establishing EV charging infrastructure in the building rules.

In collaboration with the Society of Energy Engineers and Managers (SEEM) and the International Copper Promotion Council, the EMC held a stakeholder consultation in Thiruvananthapuram on December 21 in this regard. Two more are planned in Kochi and Kozhikode in the coming days, said EMC director R. Harikumar.

SEEM and the council had given a joint proposal to the Power department and the EMC highlighting the need for a policy decision on ensuring easy access to charging infrastructure, he said.

According to EMC data, there are over 51,000 e-vehicles on Kerala roads today. Two-wheelers account for 70% to 80% of this.

‘’There is a need to highlight certain issues in establishing charging infrastructure. For example, e-vehicle owners face problems in setting up charging points in their car park areas in apartment buildings. The documents for their flats do not list such a facility, especially in existing apartments,’‘ said Mr. Harikumar.

The stakeholders’ meeting was attended by officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), NATPAC, Electrical Inspectorate, e-vehicle owners and dealers, EV charging station companies and technical experts.