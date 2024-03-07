GIFT a SubscriptionGift
e-KYC updating of priority ration cards in Kerala from March 15

March 07, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The process for updating the electronic-Know Your Customer (e-KYC) of priority ration cards in Kerala will be carried out on March 15, 16 and 17. Ration shops will not function on these days. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said that ration distribution in the State was getting disrupted when e-KYC updating was carried out along with ration distribution. Hence, the ongoing e-KYC activities had been halted and three days had been set aside exclusively for the purpose.

Mr. Anil said that there had been undue pressure from the Union government to carry out e-KYC updating of priority card holders. Now, the Minister had written to the Centre to extend the deadline for the activity at least till May.

