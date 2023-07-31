E-invoicing must from Aug. 1 for turnover exceeding ₹5 crore

July 31, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

E-invoicing will be mandatory from August 1 for traders with annual turnover above ₹5 crore, the State Goods and Services Tax department has said. The decision applies to traders who have reported an annual turnover above ₹5 crore in any of the fiscals from 2017-18 onwards.

They must prepare e-invoices for taxable goods and services and also for credit/debit notes issued by them. If the trader fails to prepare the e-invoice, the recipient will not be eligible for input tax credit. E-invoicing is not applicable to traders who handle non-taxable goods under the GST Act.

Entities such as SEZ units, insurance, the banking sector including non-banking financial companies, goods transporting agencies and passenger transport services are exempted from the e-invoicing scheme. E-invoicing was applicable to transactions above ₹10 crore until the revision.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.