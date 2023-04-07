e-initiatives of Kerala High Court to be launched

April 07, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

A host of e-initiatives of the Kerala High Court, including a Vigilance case management system and a family court case management module, will be launched on Monday.

The IT team of the High Court has developed a software, Vigilance case management system, for Vigilance courts, which will help the general public access the status of Vigilance cases, orders and judgments. The ‘A’ diary and daily cause list of Vigilance courts across the State can be accessed by the public, lawyers and clerks quickly through the system.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the facility at the High Court auditorium on Monday at 3.30 p.m.

Justice S.V. Bhatti, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, Registrar General P. Krishnakumar, and Registrar (Computerisation cum Director IT) G. Gopakumar of the High Court, and Kerala Bar Council Chairman K.N. Anilkumar will attend.

Chief Justice S. Manikumar will inaugurate the family court case management module, machine delivery of online certified copies, e-post integration, intra-court appeals/revisions (High Court) module, online RTI management module and IT Training Hall at the function.

The machine delivery of online certified copies was the first-of-its-kind facility in the country, said High Court officials. Certified copies of court documents can be issued online through the process. The required documents could be downloaded and obtained on real-time basis through the facility, they added.

The service of summons, notices and other documents of the High Court will be made possible through the e-post integration process, which is being implemented in association with the Department of Posts.

The physical process of handling RTI applications will go online through the online RTI management module. The e-payment facility is also integrated into the module.

The IT Training Hall has a fully networked facility with modern interactive displays. It also comes with video and digital conference systems, according to the officials.