e- hundis installed at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

The inauguration of the e-hundi at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The inauguration of the e-hundi at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Devotees visiting the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here can now offer money without carrying cash. The new e-hundis installed at the temple will make it convenient for pilgrims to make digital payment by just scanning a QR code.

The new facility has been installed by the temple trust in association with the State Bank of India. SBI deputy managing director Rana Ashuthosh Kumar inaugurated the e-hundi on Wednesday. Member of the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore Aditya Varma, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, SBI, Kerala circle head Venkata Ramana Bai Reddy, general manager V. Seetharaman, and representatives of the temple trust, were present.


