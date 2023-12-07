ADVERTISEMENT

E-health services now in 600 healthcare institutions in Kerala

December 07, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

E-health facilities will be implemented in 130 more healthcare institutions in Kerala, says Health department

The Hindu Bureau

E-health services have now been implemented in 600 healthcare institutions in Kerala, a statement issued by the Health department has said.

E-health services have been facilitated in 16 medical college hospitals, 18 district and general hospitals, 22 taluk hospitals, 27 community health centres, 453 family health centres, 49 urban primary health centres, 10 speciality hospitals, two public health labs and three other health facilities in Kerala now. E-health facilities will be implemented in 130 more healthcare institutions in the State.

Digital health initiatives have been going great guns in the State and the government has given administrative sanction for ₹7.85 crore for modernising healthcare institutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

E-health services now available in hospitals include issuance of online OP tickets as well as paperless hospital services.

One of the successful e-health initiatives include the Shailee app which has helped in the screening for lifestyle diseases among the population. Digital health initiatives include cancer grid, cancer care suite, e-sanjeevani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / health

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US