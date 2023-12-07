E-health services now in 600 healthcare institutions in Kerala

December 07, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

E-health services have now been implemented in 600 healthcare institutions in Kerala, a statement issued by the Health department has said.

E-health services have been facilitated in 16 medical college hospitals, 18 district and general hospitals, 22 taluk hospitals, 27 community health centres, 453 family health centres, 49 urban primary health centres, 10 speciality hospitals, two public health labs and three other health facilities in Kerala now. E-health facilities will be implemented in 130 more healthcare institutions in the State.

Digital health initiatives have been going great guns in the State and the government has given administrative sanction for ₹7.85 crore for modernising healthcare institutions.

E-health services now available in hospitals include issuance of online OP tickets as well as paperless hospital services.

One of the successful e-health initiatives include the Shailee app which has helped in the screening for lifestyle diseases among the population. Digital health initiatives include cancer grid, cancer care suite, e-sanjeevani.