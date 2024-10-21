e-Health project kicks off at Kozhikode MCH

Steps are being taken to implement the State government’s e-Health project, designed to provide a centralised and digitised healthcare system, at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode.

Through the project, patients will be given Aadhaar-based Unique Health Identity Cards and numbers, which can be used for lifelong at government hospitals across the State to get online appointment of doctors and other services.

According to sources at the hospital, registration of patients is being made online here in the first phase. The patients will get a chit mentioning the date of appointment and the time of consultation as soon as they are referred to the medical college hospital from other healthcare institutions.

This will help the registration at the outpatient department easier. In the next phase, consultation of doctors, admission of patients and their discharge, billing, and lab facilities too will be made part of the project. As many as 64 hospitals in Kozhikode district, such as the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode and the Government District Hospital, Vadakara, are already included in the scheme. The project is running at the Institute of Chest Diseases and paediatric surgery section at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the medical college hospital too. In the upcoming phases, patients with Aadhaar cards will be provided UHID cards.

At present, the taluk hospitals at Feroke, Koyilandy, Perambra, Nadapuram and Kuttiyadi are linked to the e-Health project, apart from selected family health centres, primary health centres, and community health centres. Meanwhile, the registration of patients reportedly took some more time on Monday and long queues were seen outside the OP ticket counter. Doctors claimed there had obviously been some technical issues because many people were not familiar with the new system.

