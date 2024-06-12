E-grant scholarship for ST students delayed owing to Centre’s non-disbursal of funds: Minister

The e-grants scholarship for post-matric students from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities have been delayed owing to the Union government’s share of funds being long overdue, Minister for Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan told in the Assembly on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government bears 25 percent of the costs and the Centre’s share is 75 percent. The Centre has not been providing its share since 2021-22. Now, the State government has allocated funds for providing the Centre’s share too, from which the scholarship amounts are now being disbursed to the beneficiaries, the Minister said.

In the scholarship for students from ST families with annual income below ₹2.5 lakh, the State bears 60 percent of the costs and the Centre’s share is 40 percent. However, this has been delayed due to lack of timely technical support from the Centre for direct benefit transfer. The Centre has insisted on direct benefit transfer of this amount from 2021-22 onwards, without providing technical support initially. This scholarship is now being disbursed after technical support is provided, the Minister said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that internet connectivity has been provided to 1,119 out of 1,264 tribal settlements. The State government has so far funded the higher studies of 691 tribal students in foreign universities, while 285 more have been chosen for funding as part of various initiatives to make ST categories self-sufficient.

The government spends an average of ₹25 lakh for each student in a foreign university. Five students from tribal villages have become commercial pilots after the government funded their studies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.