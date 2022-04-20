e-governance help desk opens at Parassala

Accurate details of online services available at Kudumbashree’s initiative

Accurate details of online services available at Kudumbashree’s initiative

Kudumbashree’s e-governance help desk has begun functioning in Parassala grama panchayat as part of the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS) that makes available online various services of local bodies.

The main objective of the help desk that is attached to the front office of the grama panchayat is to provide accurate directions to the public about the ILGMS. Those unable to avail themselves of the online services may submit applications through the help desk and receive certificates.

The launch of the help desk will help avoid dependence on private centres that charge excessive fee for providing services.

The help desk began operations utilising the grama panchayat’s Kudumbashree fund. It is equipped with Internet, scanning and a photostat facility. The help desk will function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on working days. It was inaugurated by panchayat president Manjusmitha.