e governance awards: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Kerala High Court share prize for e-citizen service delivery

December 03, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday presented the State government’s awards for excellence in e-governance.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the Kerala High Court shared the first prize in the award for e-citizen service delivery. While the civic body won the award for the implementation of its IT-enabled water distribution system, the HC won the award for the online certified copy system. Kudumbashree’s ‘Grand Care’ project and Kerala Police’s ‘Pol-app’ shared first prize in the mobile governance award.

In the e-learning category, the Christ College Irinjalakkuda and the Educational Multimedia Research Centre at Calicut University shared the first prize. The Kerala Startup Mission’s website was chosen as the best website. C. Sarith’s Akshaya centre at Pushpa junction in Kozhikode was chosen as the best Akshaya centre. Farmers’ Fresh zone was chosen as the best startup. The Kozhikode district administration won the award for the best e-governance district as well as for innovations in COVID-19 pandemic management. The Women and Child Development Department won the award for best use of social media for governance. E-Aarogyam won the award in the e-medicine category.

Mr. Vijayan said that the government departments and employees should be able to provide a human face to service delivery. The outdated laws that are preventing delivery of e-services for the public will be reformed. The government has been aiming at providing services in an efficient and transparent manner. As many as 868 government services are now available through the online portal. The m-sevanam mobile application provides 668 services. More services will be added to these. The e-office system has been implemented in the 14 Collectorates and more than 120 government offices, as well as in 47 taluk offices, 408 village offices, and 24 RDO offices, which are frequented by the public, he said.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty presided over the function. IT Mission Director Snehil Kumar Singh and other officials were present.