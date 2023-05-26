E-gate system for passengers at Thiruvananthapuram airport

May 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram airport has introduced an advanced e-gate system for passengers. After checking in, passengers can enter the security holding area by scanning their boarding pass at the e-gates. Six e-gates with QR code scanners have been installed in the pre-security holding area of ​​the airport’s domestic and international terminals, a statement said. Earlier, the officials were directly checking the boarding passes and admitting the passengers. With the introduction of e-gate, passengers will be able to speed up the check-in process and avoid long queues during peak hours, the statement said.