Kerala

E-filing modules for High Court launched

The E-filing modules for the Kerala High Courts and subordinate courts, and virtual court system for e-chalan and other services were launched on Monday.

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud of the Supreme Court launched the facility. Applications for certified copies from the High Court and lower courts could also be submitted online.

The paperless office communication application for the High Court, the Kerala High Court Services App for lawyers, and the programme for interoperable criminal justice system connecting the departments of the State and judiciary were also launched on the day.

