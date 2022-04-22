e-Daakhil portal launched to file consumer complaints

Plea to include Malayalam for content display

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister G.R. Anil inaugurated the e-Daakhil portal for consumer grievance redressal at a function held at the Kerala State Consumer Redressal Commission office here on Friday.

While the online case filing system maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) displayed contents in English and Hindi, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has been petitioned to include Malayalam in order to enable consumers in Kerala to utilise the facility, said Mr. Anil.

The Minister said public could submit complaints to consumer courts by accessing the e-Daakhil portal through Janaseva Kendras.

Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs D. Sajith Babu, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president P.V. Jayarajan and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor Rakhi Ravikumar also participated in the function.