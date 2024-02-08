e-cooking becomes a topic of discussion at International Energy Festival of Kerala

February 08, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

e-cooking emerged as a discussion point at the International Energy Festival of Kerala 2024 with speakers highlighting the advantages and challenges in making the transition.

While e-cooking ensures efficient energy use, but people are reluctant to make the change from conventional fuels for cooking owing to various reasons, including financial ones, Rudrodip Majumdar, Assistant Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), noted. About 75% of the rural population and 25% of urban population still use solid fuels.

K.N. Hemant Kumar, director, International Copper Association, called for efforts to sensitise the public about the advantages of cooking using electricity. There should be clear guidelines on this, he said. Alongside e-cooking, rooftop solar power plants also should be promoted.

R. Harikumar, Director, Energy Management Centre (EMC), noted the challenges in promoting e-cooking in Kerala, where electricity consumption by households is on the higher side. In such a scenario, cooking using electricity during the peak energy consumption hours will reflect in the electricity demand. He also underscored the need to promote rooftop solar power plants in the State.

The festival, which is being organised at Tagore Theatre in connection with the foundation day of EMC, will conclude on Friday.