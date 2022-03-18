Kerala

E-charging station at Neeleswaram

The first electric charging station in Kasaragod district is all set for inauguration at the Nedumkandam District Tourism Promotion Council site at Neeleswaram.

According to a release from the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology, the charging station set up as part of the State government’s e-mobility project will allow long-distance electric cars to charge in 45 minutes.


