E-charging station at Neeleswaram
The first electric charging station in Kasaragod district is all set for inauguration at the Nedumkandam District Tourism Promotion Council site at Neeleswaram.
According to a release from the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology, the charging station set up as part of the State government’s e-mobility project will allow long-distance electric cars to charge in 45 minutes.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.