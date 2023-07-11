e-car developed by Barton Hill engineering college students wins global awards

July 11, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Team Pravega, a group of final-year mechanical engineering students of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, has bagged two international awards for their electric car ‘Bambi’ at the Shell Eco Marathon Asia Pacific and Middle East 2023 held in Indonesia recently.

The team won the Technical Innovation Award instituted by the Southwest Research Institute and the Safety Award instituted by DuPont. The awards carry $3,000 and a plaque each.

Led by Joshwin T. Rajan, the team comprised B. Pranav, Prahlad Vivek, Sooraj S. and R.B. Yadukrishnan. The body of the prototype e-car is composed of biodegradable bamboo composites made from bamboo species found in Kerala. The teardrop-shaped vehicle runs on three ultra-lightweight magnesium alloy wheels.

The vehicle was supported by the Motor Vehicles department and the Technical Education department.