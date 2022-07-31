Kerala

E- buses to ply on city roads from Monday

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram July 31, 2022 00:58 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 00:58 IST

Electric buses will ply the city roads from August 1, Transport Minister Antony Raju said here on Saturday. As many as 25 buses will start operations in the first phase. Another 25 will join the fleet soon, he said while inaugurating the valedictory of the Ujwal Bharath Ujwal Bhavishya Power@2047 festival here on Saturday.

Mr.Raju said the introduction of e- buses in the city signalled KSRTC’s involvement in the efforts to resolve environmental pollution. He said Kerala had made great strides in electrification. “Efforts are on to reach electricity to the few regions still out of the grid”.

The Minister distributed prizes to the winners of the competition organised as part of the festival.

Principal secretary, Power, Rajeshkumar Sinha presided. District Collector Navjot Khosa was among those present.

