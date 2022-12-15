e-autos for 25 Snehayanam beneficiaries next year

December 15, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

After the Social Justice Department’s plans to provide e-autos for free to mothers of children with specific disabilities came a cropper the last financial year, the department in on course to provide at least 25 e-autos to beneficiaries this year.

The project Snehayanam had been included in the 100-day plan of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government but failed to take off after no one came forward for bidding.

It had been proposed to provide e-autos that cost nearly ₹3 lakh each to two women in each district as a pilot project. But when no bids were made, a fresh project for handing over e-autos that cost ₹4 lakh was submitted. Two technical bids were received, and after their technical evaluation the financial bidding will be done.

Once the department is satisfied with the financial bids, work orders can be issued, say officials. Though the target was two beneficiaries in each district, no applications have been received in some, while in others more than two have been received. As a result, it has been decided to offer 25 e-autos this financial year. The e-autos should be handed over in January, they say.

Once the pilot project is launched, it will be easier to offer e-autos as a scheme regularly in the coming years too, say officials.