E-autos ferry MLAs to work in Kerala

The first batch of 10 three-seater environment-friendly ‘Kerala Neem G’ autorickshaws from the public sector Kerala Automobiles Limited’s (KAL) plant at Aralumoodu, near here, has hit the streets.

The maiden trip of the e-auto carried legislators from the MLA Hostel to the adjacent Assembly complex on Monday. Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan flagged off the e-autos. Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran joined him for the first trip.

The other nine trips ferried the legislators before the day’s proceedings began at 9 a.m. The public and visitors in the Assembly complex were surprised to see the legislators arriving in the e-autos instead of the minibus that usually transports them to the spot.

Charging stations

The Speaker asked the legislators to popularise e-autos and to make available funds for setting up charging stations in their constituencies.

The State road network would have environment-friendly e-autos replacing the conventional autorickshaws in the near future, the Industries Minister said. The Transport Minister promised all support of the department for the venture.

KAL Chairman Karamana Hari and Managing Director A. Shajahan were present.

The KAL is the first PSU in the country to foray into the e-mobility business. Each e-auto from the KAL costs ₹2.80 lakh, for which a subsidy of ₹30,000 is offered. The KAL’s initiative is part of the target of putting one million EVs on the road by 2022, with a ‘pilot fleet’ of 2 lakh two-wheelers, 50,000 three-wheelers, 1,000 goods carriers, 3,000 buses, and 100 ferry boats by 2020.

Charging in 4 hours

A modernised machine shop has been set up on the KAL premises at ₹7 crore. The first 500 e-autos will hit the streets by March and another 3,000 by December next year. Indigenously made battery using German technology can be charged within three hours and 55 minutes. Charging can be done using a three-pin plug in households also. With full charge, the auto will travel 100 km and the cost per km will be 50 paise only.