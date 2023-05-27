e-autos can be an alternative to two-wheelers, say experts

May 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

With the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) getting ready, with the help of AI-enabled cameras, to crack the whip on two-wheelers which carry three or more riders, road safety experts cite how it will be worthwhile for families to invest in electric autos to travel together safely.

They say that e-autos, priced between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹3.5 lakh, are easier to drive and are smoother than their fossil-fuel-run counterparts. This would also reduce two-wheeler accidents that account for a bulk of road accident casualties in Kerala.

A 2021 review report by Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) shed light on the urgent need to reduce accidents involving two-wheelers and to rein in speeding, said Adarsh Kumar Nair, Director of SCMS Institute for Road Safety and Transportation, who retired from the MVD as Joint RTO.

“Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are the most vulnerable to fatal accidents. Families and others could invest in e-autos for safe commute. Their covered body, better stability, and low capital and operational expense add to their reliability,” he added.

‘Doors, AC option’

Shagzil Khan, president of Cochin Bikers’ Club, said e-autos can be safely relied on, be it rain or shine. “Sadly, most people categorise them in the taxi segment, despite their convenience and the limited parking space they need. They will have more takers if they are secured by doors and come with the AC option.”

Socio-political activist Foji John, who till recently relied mainly on his two-wheeler to commute with his family, including two children, spoke of how there will be takers for e-autos from the budget-conscious family segment if they came with steering and car-like looks. “Families can safely commute in them, braving the elements, and problems like dust and potholed roads which posed a hazard. The occupants would be safer than in two-wheelers, since many motorists do not adhere to lane discipline. Cars cost more, and their insurance, tax and maintenance cost too are on the higher side.”

