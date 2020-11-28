Dy.SP’s ‘victims’ unite at Walayar

Rights activist C.R. Neelakandan introducing the persons who had been allegedly victimised and denied justice by Dy.SP M.J. Sojan at a meeting in Walayar on Saturday.

PALAKKAD

28 November 2020 23:35 IST

They express solidarity with the parents of Walayar girls

A meeting of persons who had been allegedly victimised and denied justice by Dy.SP M.J. Sojan in various cases have resolved to fight it out together until the police officer is punished.

The meeting held at Walayar, near here, on Saturday expressed solidarity with the parents of the Walayar girls fighting for justice. Calling themselves as “victims of Sojan”, the group said they would stand united to ensure that the Walayar girls got justice.

Support promised

Two minor sisters were found dead in mysterious circumstances at Walayar, and a POCSO ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court here rejected the rape-murder case, exonerating all the accused, for want of solid evidence. Mr. Sojan was the officer who investigated and framed the chargesheet. The parents of the girls are seeking justice for them.

The “victims” met the parents of the girls and assured their support in the fight for justice. Among them were Valsala, widow of Narayanan Nair who had been killed allegedly by Sojan; her brother Krishnankutty; Balakrishnan alias Preman, a witness in the murder case; and Rani Maria, mother of Praveen, an accused in the Walayar case who committed suicide after having been allegedly tortured by Sojan.

They said they would launch an agitation demanding expulsion of Mr. Sojan from service and initiation of legal proceedings against him.

Neethi Sura Samiti chairman Vilayodi Venugopal presided over the function. Rights activist C.R. Neelakandan introduced the guests. V.M. Marsan welcomed the gathering. Dalit activist Saleena Prakkanam delivered the keynote address.