ADVERTISEMENT

Dy.SP tasked to probe case involving SFI leader in Aranmula

December 26, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst raging criticism against the police following the alleged partisan action in a case in which a woman student was allegedly attacked by a Students Federation of India (SFI) leader, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) has now been entrusted with the probe.

Officials sources said Nandakumar, Dy.SP in Pathanamthitta, will now lead the investigation. He replaces Aranmula Station House Officer Manoj, who drew widespread criticisms for his alleged interventions in favour of the accused.

The issue had drawn attention after the police allegedly dragged its feet against registering a case against the SFI leader despite receiving a complaint. Following this, the complainant, student of a law college near here, and activists of the Kerala Students Union staged a protest at the Aranmula police station. Though the police had recorded her statement, no case was registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the protests, the police finally agreed to book a case on the complaint. It, however, also booked two cases against the complainant — one for staging the protest and another for allegedly hurling casteist abuse at a fellow student.

When contacted, officers explained that cases invoking sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be probed by an officer not ranked less than a Dy.SP and hence Mr. Nandakumar was directed to probe the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US