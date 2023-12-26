GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dy.SP tasked to probe case involving SFI leader in Aranmula

December 26, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst raging criticism against the police following the alleged partisan action in a case in which a woman student was allegedly attacked by a Students Federation of India (SFI) leader, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) has now been entrusted with the probe.

Officials sources said Nandakumar, Dy.SP in Pathanamthitta, will now lead the investigation. He replaces Aranmula Station House Officer Manoj, who drew widespread criticisms for his alleged interventions in favour of the accused.

The issue had drawn attention after the police allegedly dragged its feet against registering a case against the SFI leader despite receiving a complaint. Following this, the complainant, student of a law college near here, and activists of the Kerala Students Union staged a protest at the Aranmula police station. Though the police had recorded her statement, no case was registered.

Following the protests, the police finally agreed to book a case on the complaint. It, however, also booked two cases against the complainant — one for staging the protest and another for allegedly hurling casteist abuse at a fellow student.

When contacted, officers explained that cases invoking sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be probed by an officer not ranked less than a Dy.SP and hence Mr. Nandakumar was directed to probe the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.