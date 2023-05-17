Dynamic redesign of Sportstar unveiled at Kozhikode regional launch

May 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The regional launch of the redesigned Sportstar was held at the Mananchira Square Park in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Kumar, chief executive officer of Sree Gokulam Kerala Football Club, who was the chief guest, shared a heartwarming story about his bond with The Hindu newspaper. His father had encouraged him to read it every morning, a practice as typical for South Indians as enjoying a warm cup of coffee in bed.

His fondness for Sportstar also started during this time. He was drawn to the bright and engaging colourful photos of famous sports personalities, especially those of former Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg and cricket icon Kapil Dev. He kept these pictures, turning them into a cherished collection.

Mr. Ashok Kumar praised Sportstar for its fair approach to sports news. Whether it was about football, tennis, chess, athletics, or even the Olympics, the magazine covered all sports equally, showcasing the diverse world of sports, he said.

Another guest, John Veny Akkarakaran, national chess player (Under 14 category), expressed his admiration for the eloquent style and prose found in The Hindu and Sportstar. He also revealed his passion for reading articles that delved into other sports such as football and cricket.

Kozhikode District Sports Council president O. Rajagopal and vice president Roy John spoke on the occasion. Sports council secretary Anitha Sathyan, former Indian volleyball coach Pradeep Kumar, and Government College of Physical Education assistant professor Sunil Alphonse were present.

The Hindu Chief of Bureau Biju Govind briefed the audience about the features of the revamped Sportstar. The Hindu Group Senior Manager (circulation) R. Deepu and Senior Deputy Manager (advertisement) K.L. Aneesh were present.