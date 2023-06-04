DYFI’s Hridayapoorvam initiative enters seventh year

June 04, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Democratic Youth Federation of India’s (DYFI) ‘Hridayapoorvam’ initiative, which serves free meals to patients and bystanders at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, has entered its seventh year.

A public meeting to mark the occasion was inaugurated by DYFI State president V. Vaseef on Saturday. Poet Vayalar Sarathchandra Varma was the chief guest.

The DYFI launched the scheme on June 3, 2017. The organisation has distributed 54.75 lakh food packets in the last six years. Their initial plan was to distribute food to 500 people daily. However, after receiving an overwhelming response to the initiative, the organisation increased the number of food packets.

The scheme has been made a success with the cooperation of 155 regional committees of the DYFI. The DYFI is not collecting money from the public for the initiative. The responsibility of food distribution is divided between the regional committees. On a given day, volunteers under a particular unit would go door-to-door and collect meals. The food thus collected was brought to the MCH in a vehicle and distributed among the needy every day around 12.30 p.m.

DYFI Thazhakara regional committee provided food packets on the sixth anniversary of the initiative. They also served pal payasam with meals.

DYFI district president James Samuel presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, DYFI district secretary R. Rahul and others were present at the function.