DYFI, Youth Congress organise screenings of BBC documentary on Gujarat riots in Kozhikode

Youth organisations aligned to the CPI(M) and the Congress organised screenings of the documentary titled India: The Modi Question produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The screening of the first part of the documentary at Saroj Bhavan in Kozhikode city was organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India. V. Vaseef, its State president, opened the show. Mr. Vaseef announced that the documentary would be screened at 2,000 venues across the State. Activists of the Students Federation of India too held its screening in other parts of the district. The Kozhikode district committee of the Youth Congress organised another screening at Kuttichira in the city. It was opened by K. Praveen Kumar, District Congress Committee president.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha took out a march in protest against the alleged bid to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The highlight of the documentary is an unpublished report from the British Foreign Office that raises questions about the actions of Mr. Modi, who was the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2002, during the religious riots that broke out in the State after the Godhra incident that year. The report accuses Mr. Modi of being directly responsible for the climate of impunity that enabled the violence, according to the BBC. The documentary incurred the wrath of the Union government and Sangh Parivar organisations, who said it lacked objectivity and was propaganda.