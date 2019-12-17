Kerala

DYFI, YC activists block trains

Democratic Youth Federation of India workers blocking the Ernakulam Passenger at the Thiruvalla railway station on Monday in protest against Sunday’s police action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

Protests across the State

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists blocked train services in Kollam and Pathanamthitta on Monday as part of a Statewide protest against the police action on the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University campuses.

In Kollam, they sat on the railway tracks and stopped the Island Express, which was delayed for around 30 minutes due to the protest. The activists were later arrested and removed.

The DYFI workers took out a march to the railway station in Thiruvalla and staged a sit-in on the rail track, blocking the Ernakulam Passenger.

In Palakkad, Congress activists led by MLA Shafi Parambil, laid siege to the Palakkad railway station. Students’ outfits, including the Kerala Students Union (KSU) of the Congress, blocked trains at various places, including Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, and Palakkad on Sunday night.

Youth Congress activists took out a midnight march to the Karipur airport. The protesters staged a sit-in on the road until 2.30 a.m. on Monday.

